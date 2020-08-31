Ban on alcohol may mean concerts can resume during pandemic, Govt says

A ban on alcohol at music events and gigs is being considered by Government as a way of allowing them to resume during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government is currently considering new proposals that would increase the numbers of people permitted at events, including a potential ban on alcohol being served on the premises, according to the Irish Times.

Current Covid-19 restrictions permit a maximum of 50 people indoors in “controlled environments” such as museums, cinemas, theatres and art galleries, while all other indoor events have a six-person limit.

Minister for Arts Catherine Martin and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly are set to meet arts campaigners later today to discuss which facilities and events could be allowed to reopen under public health guidelines.

Ms Martin is keen to increase both audience and artist numbers permitted at indoor and outdoor events beyond the current restrictions and will examine if a ban on alcohol could facilitate them being held, political sources have told the Irish Times.

“I hope it will assist everyone in developing a better understanding of how we can move forward and strike an appropriate balance between protecting our public health in an effort to ensuring events of greater numbers than current restrictions inside and outside can take place where possible,” Ms Martin is reported to have said by the paper.

It comes as the Government is set to publish new legislation today detailing which new powers gardaí will be given to crack down on restaurants and pubs failing to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.