Carlow woman aims to show how racism affects our black community

A CARLOW academic has launched a multimedia project showcasing black voices in Ireland.

Sandrine Ndahiro from the Burrin Road, Carlow, one of two African academics at the University of Limerick (UL), has created a new online and multimedia campaign to document the experiences of racism among the Irish black community.

A PhD student, Sandrine and fifth-year architecture student Cathy Osikoya from Nigeria are cofounders of the upcoming Unsilencing Black Voices documentary and its website, detailing personal stories and accounts by members of the black community in Ireland.

The multimedia project is the culmination of more than six weeks’ work, in which the two academics asked individuals to recount one instance of racism that they experienced that stuck out the most. A total of 20 personal testimonies were collected from Limerick, Cork, Galway and Carlow.

Sandrine, who is originally from Rwanda and is working on a PhD in contemporary African literature at UL, said the project was born out of the global resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement and “awakened the need to amplify black voices in Ireland”.

“No-one was talking about it before. In the United States, it’s institutional racism, but in Ireland it’s social racism. It’s happening everywhere in the schools, but it’s passed off as bullying.”

She added: “The conversation about racism erupted as something that had gone overlooked for so long, but is now centre stage. The black and Irish community across Ireland was now bravely speaking out about their encounters with racism.

“Our racist experiences continue to leave irreversible wounds, but speaking out about them acts as a healing process. We found that the more we talked about experiences which we buried deep inside, it made us feel more empowered.”

Sandrine and Cathy wanted to capture these experiences in a permanent home and resource for all people to view and reflect.

Sandrine spoke of racism’s lasting impact on people of colour. Racist words and behaviours build up so that a person of colour can be ill at ease.

“It’s constantly happening,” she said.

A past pupil of Scoil Muire gan Smál and St Leo’s College, Sandrine was ten when she came to Carlow with her three siblings and her parents Immaculee and Alex. When Sandrine was younger, she was repeatedly called the ‘N’ word on the street and told to ‘Go back to Africa’.

“You become unphased by it, but you shouldn’t,” said Sandrine. “In school, it would have been subtle racism. I never experienced anything really bad. I have been lucky enough – I have stood up for myself.”

There were times in secondary school when Sandrine said she was stereotyped by some teachers who “would have their own preconceptions that they would project onto me”.

As a child during a summer camp in relation to her skin, it was said to her that she didn’t shower. Sandrine recalled that adults were around when these comments were made, but they did not intervene. It is in a way a double wounding: the racial remarks themselves, but also the fact that a person in position of authority did not act.

Sandrine noted that Carlow has become increasingly multicultural over the years since she first arrived. “It’s been a cultural shock every time I come home when I see how diverse it’s become.”

Each testimony was submitted via video or voice note for the project. The testimonies came from the black and Irish communities across Ireland.

One interviewee, a female native from Mayo who now resides in Limerick, passionately expresses the frustration of everyday racism. She points out how “we as black people are tired, tired of being complimented on how well we speak English. Even though a lot of us have been here all our lives”.

The racist incident that sticks out most in Sandrine’s memories is the one she experienced in her final year of college. “I lived in an all-girls house where it was just a series of micro-aggressive racism. When I had a friend over who happened to be black, the girls made sure they took out all of the electronic gadgetry all around the house just in case my friend robbed them.”

The various testimonies are split into separate categories, including primary, secondary, third level, professional and daily life.

“The categories were created to show how some black individuals experience racism from as early as primary school and this continues; it never stops as it seeps its way from generation to generation. There is an ignorance that racism happens in isolated moments, but our documentary would debunk this ignorance,” said Sandrine.

“We hope that by watching our documentary you stop and actively listen to the pain in the black individuals who are sharing their stories. Our aim is, after this documentary, that you visit our website and look at the various resources that we have created to actively become an anti-racist.

“Our website will act as an educational platform, where a variety of platforms on racist resources and so on will be highlighted.”

More information about the project can be found on www.unsilencingblackvoices.com.