City councillors criticise ‘secret’ meeting between Government and council

Independent councillors have criticised a meeting between Dublin City Council, the Transport Minister and two Green councillors, which they say took place in “secret”.

The head of the Council is now being asked to explain why the meeting took place between officials and Government without the chair of the local authority’s transport committee.

Independent councillors have said the meeting undermined the position of the chair, who they claim was not invited.

Independent councillor Cieran Perry said they need to know the details of what was discussed: “The idea of obviously banning the rickshaws is good, the idea of having automatic fines issued by cameras are good ideas.

“But it’s the actual fact that such a meeting would go ahead without the involvement of the FTC and the chair in particular.”

It has been reported that a “wish list” was given to Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan at the meeting, which included suggestions on banning taxis from bus lanes, not allowing rickshaws and increasing clamping charges.