  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Cormac to do 30 triathlons in 30 days for Pieta House

Cormac to do 30 triathlons in 30 days for Pieta House

Monday, August 31, 2020

Cormac O’Ceallaigh

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

A SPORTS science student from Tinryland plans to complete a gruelling triathlon every day during the month of September.

Cormac Ó Ceallaigh is completing 30 triathlons in 30 days to raise much-needed funds for Pieta House.

The minimum distance to be completed daily is 750m of swimming, 20km of cycling and 5km of running.

The 22-year-old sports fan works as a trainer with Tinryland GAA Club and has been training hard ahead of his arduous task.

I’ve been training well and I’ve a good standard of fitness,” said Cormac.

He swims in Graiguecullen pool and in the River Barrow, while his cycling and running take him all over the back roads of Tinryland and Carlow.

Cormac gave himself the task to raise awareness and raise funds for Pieta House.
“It is a volunteer-based organisation that aims to prevent self-harm and suicide. They have helped tens of thousands of people who battle with their mental health,” explained Cormac.

He added that he has sought their help himself and wanted to give them something back in return. He’ll be documenting his progress on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/cormie_o_ceallaigh/

where donations to Pieta House can also be made.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow courthouse capacity limited

Monday, 31/08/20 - 7:26pm

Carlow woman aims to show how racism affects our black community

Monday, 31/08/20 - 7:24pm

Latest Covid-19 figures

Monday, 31/08/20 - 7:22pm