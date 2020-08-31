Deputy principal Kathleen elected to Teaching Council

By Elizabeth Lee

KATHLEEN Burke, deputy principal of Presentation de la Salle College, Bagenalstown, has been elected onto the Teaching Council, the organisation that monitors and regulates the teaching profession.

Ms Burke was elected as a representative of the voluntary secondary school sector, having defeated two other candidates for the position, one from Co Clare and the other from Cork. She is one of 37 educators from primary level through to third level who make up the Teaching Council.

She has been appointed to sit on two committees, education and discipline, and will hold the position for four years.

“To my surprise, I won the election and it’s a huge honour for me. It’s a major role that I’m still learning and there’s a lot of work involved,” a delighted Kathleen told ***The Nationalist***.

Originally from Killeshin, the daughter of Hannah and the late Ned Burke, and now living in Graiguecullen, Kathleen attended St Leo’s College, Carlow. After her leaving cert, she attended St Angela’s College, Sligo where she qualifed as a home economics and biology teacher. Kathleen then completed a masters of science from University College Dublin.

She became deputy principal of Presentation de la Salle College, Bagenalstown in 2004 after teaching in Coláiste Lorcáin, Castledermot and Castlecomer Community School. She’s married to Desmond Dagg and the couple have two children, Erin (7) and nine-year-old Hannah.

Kathleen is looking forward to embracing the challenge that sitting on the Teaching Council will bring.

“Sometimes you need to do something outside your usual comfort zone so I’m delighted and honoured to get this opportunity,” said Kathleen.