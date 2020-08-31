Dublin City Council chief executive apologises for ‘secret’ meeting with Eamon Ryan

By Sarah Slater

Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan has apologised for holding a meeting with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and two Green party councillors which was claimed took place in “secret”.

Mr Keegan was asked by several Independent councillors to explain why the meeting took place between officials and Government without the chair of the local authority’s transport committee.

Mr Keegan has apologised to Dublin Central Independent councillor Christy Burke who is chairman of the Transportation Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) after he slammed last month’s meeting for contravening regulations and protocols.

Cllr Burke vehemently criticised those who attended the meeting, as he and other councillors “knew nothing about it nor the proposed traffic plans.”

The meeting centred around proposed plans to ban taxis from several Dublin bus lanes and several other traffic issues such as an increase in clamping fees.

Cllr Burke said: “I received a phone-call from Mr Keegan who offered a deep apology for holding the meeting without notifying me. I believe he meant no malice by it. I was informed that the meeting was called by the Minister accompanied by two of his councillors.

“What I don’t accept is the attendance of the councillors and the Minister without the notification of every other Council member and myself as chair which contravened all regulations.”

In a statement Independent councillors said the meeting undermined the position of the chair, who they claim was not invited.

In a statement the Council confirmed that the meeting took place on Friday, July 31st at 6.30pm.

“The request for the meeting came from the Minister. The normal protocol is that the Chief Executive accepts meeting requests from Government ministers. It is a matter for the Minister who he/she brings to the meeting.”

Council officials submitted a “traffic wish list”, outlining 17 changes they were seeking when meeting with Minister Ryan last month.

The document outlines plans to change bus lane regulations to facilitate the banning of taxis from certain bus lanes either completely or for specific periods such as during rush hours.

It also suggests banning rickshaws and calls for “appropriate regulation to address genuine safety concerns” around electric scooters, although it acknowledges their potential contribution towards “sustainable travel”.

The Council’s document also outlines a new system of “camera based enforcement” for red light running and the illegal use of bus lanes, which would be carried out by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

Barrister and councillor Deirdre Conroy added: “At our last Transport SPC meeting it was agreed that the Chair of the (Committee) would attend meetings with the National Transport Authority (NTA) and DCC.

“As the Green Party Leader attended a traffic meeting with the CEO and other officials and only Green Councillors invited, this is a serious issue, and underhand, indiscriminate in relation to other public representatives in the Council and on the Transport SPC”.