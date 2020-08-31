Dublin emergency accommodation figures fall to lowest level in four years

The number of families in emergency accommodation has reached its lowest level in more than four years.

According to data from Dublin City Council, the number of families in emergency accommodation across the Dublin area is at its lowest level since April 2016.

There were 862 families in emergency accommodation at the end of July, compared with 871 the previous month. The figure for the end of January 2020 was 1,201.

There were 334 families in hotels at the end of July, down 20 from June- the lowest number since April 2015.

Between March and June of this year, 85 families were moved from hotels into self-contained apartments sourced by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) on short-term agreements, while more of these apartments are currently being sourced.

Between January and Jul of this year, 370 families entered emergency accommodation for the first time, a decrease on 2019 (632) and 2018 (676) figures.

There were 2,017 children living in emergency accommodation at the end of July. This figure is up slightly from the end of June (1,979) but lower than at the end of January (2,678).

In a statement issued by Dublin City Council, it says: “While the reduction on numbers in emergency accommodation is very welcome, Dublin City Council fully accepts that there are still far too many families in emergency accommodation including hotels and we are very conscious of the challenge that still exists on homelessness in the Dublin area.”