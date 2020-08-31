Ireland’s Covid-19 incidence rate higher than 17 other European states

The news comes as schools return for the first time since March. Photo: PA

The incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland is higher than at least 17 other European states, new figures show, despite many countries experiencing increases in cases over the past few months.

Ireland recorded 30.6 cases of the virus per 100,000 population over the last 14 days, according to the latest update from the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC).

This is up to 12 times higher than Ireland’s lowest incidence, recorded in late June, but marks a slight improvement on the previous day after weeks of steady increase.

The figures show that while Ireland was not alone in experiencing a rise in cases over this period, its surge was bigger than in many other EU states.

Sweden, where aversion to lockdowns and most other stringent restrictions has attracted massive international scrutiny, saw its incidence drop steeply in the latest ECDC update, to 23.4 cases per 100,000 population.

The death rate in both countries is the same, at 0.1 per 100,000 population over the past 14 days.

Spain has the highest incidence of the disease in Europe, at 205.5, followed by Malta (94.6), France (88.7), Croatia (87.1) and Romania (84.1).

There are currently nine countries on Ireland’s green list to which people can travel without having to quarantine. The list was last updated in early August; Ryanair has called for it to be extended to include other countries with lower incidence of the disease.

According to the ECDC, the incidence of Covid-19 across Europe has been increasing for 38 days. Rates are rising in Ireland and 13 other countries.

The news comes as local lockdown measures in Co Kildare were lifted with immediate effect on Monday evening.

In a Government statement, it was confirmed that the Covid-19 public health measures in place in Kildare will be aligned with those in the rest of the country.

Special restrictions were imposed on the county on August 7th after a spike in Covid-19 cases. The measures were extended for two more weeks on August 21st, despite similar measures being lifted in counties Laois and Offaly.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met earlier on Monday to review the situation in Kildare and confirmed it is now broadly similar to the rest of the country.