Jury sworn in for trial over alleged murder in Limerick pub

Monday, August 31, 2020

A jury has been sworn in at the Central Criminal Court for the trial of a Limerick man charged with the murder of another man in a bar.

Mark Crawford (43) with an address at Quarry Road, Thomondgate, Co Limerick, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Patrick O’Connor at Fitzgerald’s Bar, Sexton Street, in Limerick City between July 7th and July 8th 2018.

A jury of 11 men and one woman was sworn at the Central Criminal Court before Mr Justice Paul McDermott on Monday.

Mr Crawford is due to appear before Ms Justice Tara Burns in the Central Criminal Court Tuesday morning.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man dies in house fire in Co Tipperary

Monday, 31/08/20 - 8:40pm

Waterford TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh appointed new Green Party whip

Monday, 31/08/20 - 6:00pm

Second home-schooled Leaving Cert student takes legal action over grades

Monday, 31/08/20 - 5:50pm