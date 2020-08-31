Jury sworn in for trial over alleged murder in Limerick pub

A jury has been sworn in at the Central Criminal Court for the trial of a Limerick man charged with the murder of another man in a bar.

Mark Crawford (43) with an address at Quarry Road, Thomondgate, Co Limerick, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Patrick O’Connor at Fitzgerald’s Bar, Sexton Street, in Limerick City between July 7th and July 8th 2018.

A jury of 11 men and one woman was sworn at the Central Criminal Court before Mr Justice Paul McDermott on Monday.

Mr Crawford is due to appear before Ms Justice Tara Burns in the Central Criminal Court Tuesday morning.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.