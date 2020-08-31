Kildare lockdown lifted with immediate effect

By Tomas Doherty

Kildare has been subject to harsher Covid-19 restrictions since August 7th. Photo: PA

Local lockdown measures in Co Kildare have been lifted with immediate effect, the Government has confirmed.

In a statement on Monday evening, it was confirmed the Covid-19 public health measures in place in Kildare will be aligned with those in the rest of the country.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin tweeted that the lifting of restrictions was “only possible because of the people of Kildare – their extra effort, their sacrifices and their patience.”

Special restrictions were imposed on the county on August 7th after a spike in Covid-19 cases. The measures were extended for two more weeks on August 21st, despite similar rules being lifted in counties Laois and Offaly.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met earlier on Monday to review the situation in Kildare and confirmed it is now broadly similar to the rest of the country.

The rolling five-day average of new Covid-19 cases in Kildare was at 10.8 on Friday, which compares to a five-day average of 22.2 cases in Kildare on August 6th.

Seventy-five cases were notified in Kildare last week, compared to 238 cases in the week to August 8th, 170 cases in the week to August 15th, and 159 cases in the week to August 22nd.

The number of cases attributable to community transmission or possible community transmission in Kildare over the past two weeks has been 36 per cent, which is the same nationally.

The statement said: “As the epidemiological situation both nationally and in Kildare are broadly similar, there is no longer a rationale for a differentiated approach between Kildare and the rest of the country.

“The Government recognises the very significant impact of the measures on individuals, communities and businesses in Kildare over the past three weeks, and acknowledges that the improved situation has been due to the willingness of everyone to adhere to the public health guidance and measures implemented.

“While the situation in Kildare has improved, the national situation remains uncertain and the Government continues to stress the importance of adhering to the public health advice and guidance to stop the spread of the virus.”

Earlier, local Fianna Fáil councillor Robert Power had confirmed the news on his social media accounts.