Man dies in house fire in Co Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in a house fire in Co Tipperary.

At about 4am on Monday, gardaí and firefighters were alerted to a house fire at Pintown, Cloncracken, Roscrea.

The fire was brought under control by the fire service and a body was discovered inside the house.

The scene has been preserved as investigators work towards establishing the cause of the fire.

The body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Roscrea Garda station (0505 21700), the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.