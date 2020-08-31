Recent deaths in Co Carlow

Monday, August 31, 2020

Callum Malone

Bauck Hill, St Mullins, Carlow

Beloved son of Linda and Mark passed away on Sunday 30 August.

Sadly missed by his parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

(Pre-deceased by his loving Nanny Eve and cousin Ciara).

Mass of the Angels strictly for family and close friends on Wednesday 2 September at 2pm in St Brendan’s Church, Drummond with burial afterwards in St Mullins’ cemetery, Co Carlow, arriving at 3pm approx.

House strictly private.

