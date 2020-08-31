Street partying the result of closed pubs, Healy-Rae says

By Vivienne Clarke

Video footage shows crowds gathering and partying on Main Street. Screengrab: Con O Sullivan/Facebook

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has said scenes of people drinking and partying on the street in Killarney last Saturday night would not have happened if all pubs were open.

Mr Healy-Rae told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the incident was not representative of what happens in Kerry.

“Killarney is an extremely well policed and managed town, we do not have instances like this on any type of occurrence, that is not a regular type of occurrence,” he said.

“The gardaí are ever present on our streets, but that night we had a number of very unfortunate incidents, a young man lost his life in Killarney, the gardaí were still at that scene, they were there within minutes and had dispersed that crowd.”

Video footage of the incident was widely shared on social media, showing scenes involving a group of young adults drinking and singing while not observing social distancing. Some men can also be seen jumping on the top of a telephone box housing the town centre defibrillator.

Mr Healy-Rae pointed out that the incident on Saturday night did not occur inside a public premises: “This was not inside any public premises, because our publicans that are opened they run exceptionally efficient businesses, very well controlled, they are adhering to all the guidelines and they’re doing everything correctly.

“That is why I would use that scene in Killarney on Saturday night as an argument in persuading Government to allow all public houses to open. Because if our public houses are open, people will get alcohol in a measured and principled way, by responsible people who go before our courts every 12 months and who run what I call respectable public houses.

“These are people who have been giving out drink to people for many decades, family pubs, family hotels, family restaurants, they’re responsible people. I’m advocating that all pubs should be open, not just ones who serve food.”

Mr Healy-Rae acknowledged that his brother Danny runs a pub, but said that everyone in the country was entitled to their opinion: “I don’t agree with the public health advice, no one can go into detail about what is the difference between a wet house and one serving food.

“There are a lot of anomalies. Of course I will adhere to and go along with the advice, but that doesn’t mean to say that I have to blindly agree and say they’re 100 per cent right in everything they say. That is not life.”