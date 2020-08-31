Two appear in Special Criminal Court charged with 50 offences of money laundering

By Paul Neilan

A man and woman charged with 50 offences relating to laundering money related to criminal activity have been served with the Book of Evidence at the Special Criminal Court today.

Jonathan Harding (48) of Kerdiff Avenue, Naas, Co Kildare, is charged with 30 offences of converting, transferring or handling property, to wit money, the proceeds of criminal conduct.

The alleged offences under the Criminal Justice Act 2010 (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) took place between January 1st, 2012, and December 31st, 2016 involving EBS, Bank of Ireland and AIB accounts.

Co-accused, Carol Davis (45) of Clonmacnoise Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, is accused of 20 offences also under Section 7 of the Act between January 1st, 2012, and December 31st, 2016, relating to accounts held in her own name also at EBS, AIB and Bank of Ireland.

Mr Harding was remanded in custody by presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt until October 5th for arraignment. Ms Davis was remanded on continuing bail to appear on the same date, also for arraignment.