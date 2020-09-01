217 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths

By Kenneth Fox

A further 217 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

Officials from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also reported no further deaths from the virus.

It comes as yesterday 53 Covid-19 cases were reported in the State.

Today’s figures brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Republic to 29,025, and 1,777 Covid-related deaths.

Of the cases announced today: 103 are men while 113 are women, 70 per cent are under 45 years of age, 51 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

Meanwhile the department said 19 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Location wise Dublin was the worst hit county with a total of 103 cases. Elsewhere there were five cases in Kildare, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary, 7 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Clare, 5 in Louth and the remaining 30 were located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wexford.

Social contacts

Speaking about the figures this evening, acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said:

“While the number of cases today is the highest daily reported figure since May, the five day moving average remains relatively stable at 115 cases per day.

“However this is still a substantial number of cases. I urge everyone to double down on their efforts now – wash hands regularly, physically distance, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded areas, know the symptoms, isolate, contact a GP if you have any concerns.”

He is urging people to continue to reduce their social contacts so that the virus does not get the opportunity to spread further.