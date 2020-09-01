Big smiles on first day in school

By Elizabeth Lee

BIG smiles and brave faces, tears and nerves – a child’s first day at school is always a huge milestone, but even more so when there’s a pandemic raging outside and the world has shifted somewhat on its axis.

Schools around Co Carlow are opening their doors this week for the first time in six months and parents, children and teachers were both excited and nervous about it all.

“Parents, particularly after such a long break, have concerns, either Covid-related or not. We’ve been advising and reassuring them through phone calls, emails or Zoom meetings,” Orlaith Hennessy, principal of Tinryland NS told The Nationalist.

She and the staff welcomed 32 tiny junior infants to the school for the very first time on Wednesday and Thursday, with half the class coming in one day and the other half making their debut appearance the following day.

Teachers and auxiliary staff spent weeks getting the school ready for the new academic year, following Department of Education guidelines about how to group the children into classroom ‘pods’ and bigger groups of ‘bubbles’ when they play outside.

In Tinryland, the classroom floors are taped off into sections and seating areas are colour-coded so that each child knows which pod they belong to.

The children were shown how to move around their own classrooms to minimise contact with their classmates, while they have a little more freedom when they get to play outside in the fresh air.

Teachers are wearing masks when they are one-on-one teaching or when they can’t maintain a two-metre distance from the pupils. Orlaith anticipated that some children will also wear masks because of underlying condition.

Like in other schools, Tinryland has taken advantage of the fact that some of the classrooms are in prefabs in the school grounds. This means that there are individual entrances into the classrooms and so there’s minimum contact between the various classes.

The fact that the children have been out of the school setting and away from formal classes is a source of deep anxiety for some parents. They’re worried that their children have fallen behind in development and will struggle to catch up.

Teachers are keen to point out that primary school education is not a race and that the most important aspect for now is to make the youngsters feel as safe, comfortable and confident as possible.

Leighlinbridge NS principal Orfhlaigh Mealy said that her pupils were thrilled to be back among their friends in a school of 175.

“The big focus for now is the children’s wellbeing and for them to become accustomed to their new school settings. Once a child is happy and confident, that’s the main thing. It’s like slowing down to catch up for them,” explained Orfhlaith.

Scoil Molaise NS in Old Leighlin welcomed 13 little junior infants into the fold on Thursday, along with six new children in the ASD unit.

Every child is precious and, with the threat of Covid all around, principal Mandy Ryan came up with a brilliant idea to alleviate anxieties felt by pupils and children alike. Because there are only 107 children in the whole school, Mandy and the staff had time and space to invite each family into the classrooms individually to meet the teachers and see for themselves the new classroom layouts, ahead of the school opening on Thursday.

“Everything is new, but the more the children experience the changes, the more they’ll get used to it. Children are very good at adapting to new things,” Mandy pointed out.

The first few days of reopening have gone smoothly for local national schools, but principals and staff are under no illusions that the next few months are going to be trouble-free.

Summing up the situation, Tinryland NS principal Orlaith Hennessy said:

“This is a learning experience for us all. If we can get back without any major difficulties in the first few weeks, that’s the main thing, and to have contingency plans in place in case we need them.”