‘Blistering trade’ at Tullow Mart

LEFT: John Nolan of Tullow Sheep Breeders Association presents the Paddy Doyle Memorial Cup for the best Suffolk/Cheviot cross hoggets ewes to Kathleen and Paddy Kenny with judges Haseley Jones, Myles Lambert and Tom Browne

RIGHT: Peter Behan winner of the best pen of ten Suffolk cheviot cross ewe lambs and the Noel Walshe Perpetual Cup at Tullow Sheep Breeders show and sale last Wednesday

By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW Sheep Breeders second show and sale took place last Wednesday, with the sale meeting “a blistering trade” according to those in attendance.

The 1,250 ewe lambs presented for sale were a credit to the breeders and this was reflected when they came to the ring, with heavier ewe lambs selling from €140 to €170 and prize-winners selling up to a tops of €262. Lighter lambs sold from €120 to €150 with a full clearance in this ring.

Once again, the hogget didn’t disappoint, with the 700 head on offer meeting with a full clearance. Lighter hoggets sold from €180 to €200, with the majority selling from €200 to €225 and prize-winners excelling to €250.

The third sale at Tullow Livestock Sales this season is the Cheviot show and sale on Wednesday 9 September. Entries are now invited.

Prize-winners – Best pen of ten Suffolk x ewe lambs: 1, Peter Behan; 2, John Martin; 3, John Bolger; 4, Liam Roberts; 5, Samuel Driver; 6, Michael Halpin.

Best pen of ten Suffolk x hogget ewes: 1, Patrick Kenny; 2, Tom Browne; 3, William Kavanagh; 4, Thomas Plewman.

Best pen of ten Suffolk x sucked hogget ewes: 1, George McMahon; 2, John Donoghue.

Champion ewe lambs: Peter Behan.

Reserve champion hoggets: Patrick Kenny.