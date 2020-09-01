Carlow has the highest rate of Covid cases in Ireland

THE rise in Covid-19 cases in Carlow has been partly driven by pockets of cases in family groups, The Nationalist understands.

There have been 44 new cases of the virus in the county over the last two weeks. This compares with four cases for the month of July.

The number of Carlow cases per 100,000 of population over the last seven days is the highest in Ireland, having surpassed Kildare over the weekend.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said she was concerned with the rise. “It seems to be pockets of cases. If one family member gets it, you could have five or six in the family also getting it.”

On Tuesday’s Morning Ireland programme, chair of the The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, said a “significant” number of recent cases in north Carlow were connected to outbreaks in meat factories in Kildare.

A number of these small family outbreaks of Covid-19 have occurred in Carlow town and Graiguecullen.

“It’s worrying. The cases I am aware of are related to families. That’s in Carlow and Graiguecullen and everywhere. It’s across Ireland,” added the local TD.

A member of the Dáil’s special committee on Covid-19, deputy Murnane O’Connor quizzed the Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn last week over whether Ireland was on the cusp of a second wave.

“He said you can’t rule out anything. The figures are getting high and it’s something you have to watch and monitor. I would have a concern; are we are going into a second wave and going to face further restrictions?”

She added: “We need to be doing more testing and tracing and that’s what I have been calling for.”

Recently, the chief officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare Kate Killeen issued an appeal for everyone in Carlow and the region to continue their efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“We know that Covid-19 is going to be with us for a while and for the moment we need to live with it. The pandemic is having an effect on our everyday life and it is a worry for us all.”

Ms Killeen said the most effective way to combat the spread was to follow the basics of hand hygiene, covering your mouth when coughing and sneezing, limiting contact with others, social distancing and wearing a mask. Covid-19 continues to dominate Irish life and will do so for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Carlow’s ‘wet’ pubs face an increasingly uncertain time, with no firm reopening date. One of these establishments, Kearney’s in Fenagh, has in recent days made the decision to start serving pizzas in order to reopen.

Publican Willie Kearney said: “I felt I had to. I believe that the government will not allow pubs to open until next year unless they are selling food. It’s a common belief among publicans at this stage.”

Mr Kearney said the final push to act was the recent ‘Golfgate’ controversy and the belief that there are different rules for the working person. The pub employs ten people and Mr Kearney said it was “good to be back, but different”.

There was mixed reaction to the pub reopening, with one member of staff being “verbally abused” due to the health risks.

Mr Kearney said: “Some people have genuine worries and you can understand that. Some people, though, think we should be in full lockdown. If that’s their belief … that’s their belief.”