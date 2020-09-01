Cyclist seriously injured in Dublin hit-and-run

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on the North Wall Quay in Dublin on Monday night.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s was struck by a car on North Wall Quay at 10.30pm. Emergency services were quickly on the scene and the injured cyclist was rushed to the Mater Hospital by ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.

The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí confirmed that the car understood to have been involved in the hit-and-run was recovered at Castleforbes Square a short time later by officers.

No arrests have yet been made and Garda enquires are continuing.

In a statement officers said: “Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone who was in the area of the North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm to come forward.”

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

It is understood that four people may have fled the incident scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.