Death notices

Ben (Bernard) Dalton

Late of Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas and the Dublin Road, Naas. Formerly of Headfield, Ballymurphy, Borris, Co Carlow passed away on Tuesday 1 September.

Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sister. Sadly missed by his nephews and nieces, friend Donie, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place.

Frances Mary Hackett

White Rock Cottage, Ballinagilky, Hacketstown, Carlown on Tuesday 1 September. Funeral arrangements will be announced later