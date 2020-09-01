Death notices

Tuesday, September 01, 2020

RIP

 

Ben (Bernard) Dalton

Late of Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas and the Dublin Road, Naas. Formerly of Headfield, Ballymurphy, Borris, Co Carlow passed away on Tuesday 1 September.

Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sister. Sadly missed by his nephews and nieces, friend Donie, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place.

Frances Mary Hackett
White Rock Cottage, Ballinagilky, Hacketstown, Carlown on Tuesday 1 September. Funeral arrangements will be announced later

