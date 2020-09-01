Carlow being closely monitored by health officials

Carlow is among the counties being closely monitored by public health officials due to the rise in the level of Covid-19 infections.

Dublin, Limerick, Tipperary, Carlow and Wexford have each recorded a significant rise in Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has asked for people in these counties to take extra care on Monday evening.

On Tuesday’s Morning Ireland programme, chair of the The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, said a “significant” number of recent cases in north Carlow were connected to outbreaks in meat factories in Kildare.

Prof Nolan said just because there may be a lot of cases, doesn’t mean additional restrictions are needed.

Prof Nolan added that a local lockdown would not be the first course of action for any of the counties that are being closely monitored.

“These counties are each different from each other, you don’t just look at a single figure like the incidence per hundred thousand people. You look at the pattern of the disease, the nature of the outbreak, how much you know about transmission and how much you don’t know. It’s where you don’t know and you can’t track the cases where you have a problem.”

The lockdown in Kildare was lifted on Monday after NPHET met to review the situation.

The State’s acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said he wanted to recognise “the very significant impact of the measures on individuals, communities and businesses in Kildare over the past three weeks.”

He added: “At a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team today, NPHET thanked people in Kildare – and in Laois and Offaly previously – for their forbearance and noted that their actions are a demonstration, and a further reminder, of what can be achieved through collective action as we continue to strike a balance between living our lives and behaving in a way that protects one another.”