Government set for further meetings on EU Commissioner nominees

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader will meet again today to decide who should be nominated as Ireland’s European Commissioner to replace Phil Hogan.

It’s after discussions between the three coalition party leaders ended last night without one being chosen.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has sought two nominees, a man and a woman.

The list of supposed candidates includes MEPs Mairead McGuinness and Frances Fitzgerald, and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Ms McGuinness said she hopes that Ireland can move on from the controversy over the Oireachtas Golf Society event, and focus on important European issues again.

“I think it’s very clear that when any member state is at the centre of a difficult crisis or controversy, it lasts over a number of days,” she said.

“It’s not good for us, it’s an uncomfortable position … and I think what we will be measured by now will be our ability to recover, to get on with the business at hand, and to meet the requests of Commissioner von der Leyen.”

Ms McGuinness said that Taoiseach Micheál Martin handled the situation well. She also said Ireland’s reputation within the EU had not been irrevocably damaged.

“This is about somebody who is committed to Europe, and I think we have forgotten that here in Ireland. We have focused on Irish interests as if they’re exclusive and different from European.

“Whoever gets this position man or woman, will be required to be a European Commissioner, clearly with an Irish background, but not only batting for Ireland.”

Ms McGuinness said it would be “unwise” if the Government decided to only put forward one candidate.