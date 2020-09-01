HSE: Cancer screenings paused during lockdown will be done by end of year

By Vivienne Clarke

The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has said he is confident that people who had their cancer screening cancelled because of their pause during lockdown will be seen by the end of this year.

He told RTÉ radio’s News at One that significant prevention control measures were affecting every element of the care pathway in each screening programme differently, however, he expected people would be seen by October or November.

It comes as GPs from the Irish Medical Organisation voiced concerns yesterday regarding difficulties in accessing hospital services, including those for cancer patients, saying the provision of non-Covid services in the hospital was “still a major issue”.

We need to make sure that doesn’t foster an environment for transmission of Covid-19.

Dr Henry said the return of screenings after their pause at the end of March had to be cautiously done: “It was not just a case of going back to what it was like pre Covid, seeing as we are bringing healthy people in from the street to subject them to a test… we need to make sure that doesn’t foster an environment for transmission of Covid-19.”

He said screening services had reopened starting with Cervical Check in July and Bowel Screen in August, and there were now plans to reopen Breast Check in September or October.

“Each programme is different, in the case of Cervical Check we are prioritising those people already on recall – it’s now the HPV screening test which is considerably more sensitive than previous screening tests,” he said.

“So we’re confident that we will have picked up on those people whose appointment was paused during that lockdown by the end of October, November this year. Anybody whose screening test was delayed during this year we will have caught up by the Spring of next year.”

Detection

Dr Henry said he wanted to reassure anyone attending a screening programme, that it was not just the individual screening test that mattered but “the sequence of attendance, over the lifetime of your participation in the screening programme that matters.

“We hope to pick up changes and those changes may be predictive of cancer in which case people warrant further investigation. But those changes in the case of cervical cancer which grows quite slowly over up to a 10 year period can be picked up not just in one screening interval but at a second screening interval.”

Dr Henry also issued the reminder that screening programmes are for healthy people: “People with symptoms of breast cancer, or bowel cancer or cervical cancer, any symptom, that doesn’t rely on a screening programme, you must go to your medical practitioner or your GP and seek specialist help.”

He added that cancer programmes had not been paused during lockdown: “We kept rapid access clinics going, one of the things that caused us considerable concern was the marked drop off of attendances at rapid access clinics… our cancer services are there, of course they’ve been reconfigured to correspond to a Covid environment.”

He acknowledged that in some cases the pathway was slower, but he was confident that as the screening service was rebuilt there would not be any “bottlenecks” in the pathway of treatment for patients.