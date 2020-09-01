Latest Covid-19 figures

At least one further Carlow Covid-19 case was announced on Tuesday evening as the national figure saw its biggest rise since late May.

There were 217 confirmed cases nationally today. The precise number of new Carlow cases will not be apparent until tomorrow due to how the department of heath publish figures.

The county cumulative figure remains unchanged this evening at 236 as there were no new Carlow cases recorded yesterday.

Of these cases notified today;

103 in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary, 7 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Clare, 5 in Louth and the remaining 30 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wexford.

103 are men / 113 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

51% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

19 cases have been identified as community transmission

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 31st August, the HPSC has been notified of 217 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 29,025* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “While the number of cases today is the highest daily reported figure since May, the five day moving average remains relatively stable at 115 cases per day. However, this is still a substantial number of cases and I urge everyone to double down on their efforts now – wash hands regularly, physically distance from others, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded areas, know the symptoms, isolate and contact your GP if you have any concerns.”