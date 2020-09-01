Man will appear in court today over mugging incident in Carlow

  • Home >
Tuesday, September 01, 2020

GARDAÍ are investigating an incident in which a woman was threatened with a baseball bat and mugged in broad daylight on Sunday.

A 38-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court today, Tuesday, in connection with the robbery in Carlow town. The incident occurred at approximately 3pm at Carpenter Way, Carlow, when a lone woman was approached and threatened by a man with a baseball bat before he grabbed her handbag. He then made off on foot and fled the scene in a waiting car. Gardaí arrested a man two hours later in Co Wexford in connection with the incident and he was charged last night at Carlow Garda Station. He’s to appear before Kilkenny District Court today, while a second person, a woman, was arrested yesterday. 

If you have any information about the incident, contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.

