New car sales for August are down 23% on last year

By Suzanne Pender

THE Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) today released their official new vehicle statistics.

In Co Carlow, new car registrations for January to August were down almost 23% compared with the same period last year.

In 2019, a total of 1,201 new cars were registered during those six months. This compares to 928 for the first six months of 2020 – a decrease of 22.7%.

Nationally, new car registrations for August were down 4.2% (4,875) compared with August 2019 (5,088), while registrations year to date are down 28.6% (78,920) on the same period last year (110,527).

Light commercials vehicles (LCVs) are down 11% (1,683) compared with August last year (1,891) and year to date are down 23.8% (16,700).

HGV (heavy goods vehicle) registrations are up 20.13% (185) in comparison to August 2019 (154). Year-to-date HGVs are down 25.6% (1,641).

Used car imports for August (8,143) have seen a decrease of 16.1% compared with the same month last year (9,706), while year-to-date imports are down 45.1% (39,672) on 2019 (72,214).

“August represents another disappointing month for new car sales, with sales again down on the same month last year, as they have been for each month of 2020,” said SIMI director general Brian Cooke.

“This has led a year-to-date reduction of 29% in new cars sales and a 43% reduction over the last four years. The industry is operating at the same business level as ten years ago, when the sector shed close to 15,000 jobs,” he added.

They say the outlook for 2021 is not optimistic, and with the negative impact of both Covid and Brexit, new car sales will continue at recession levels.

The Motor Industry in Ireland supports employment in local communities throughout the country and to protect these jobs it says it needs a fair taxation environment in which to operate. “With budget 2021 only weeks away, now is the time for a significant reduction in vehicle registration tax (VRT). This would enable the car market return to normal sustainable levels that would not only save jobs but increase overall tax take and help renew the Irish car fleet, reducing both the age of the fleet and emissions from transport,” said Mr Cooke.