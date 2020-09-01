Plan for €20 and €100 fines for breaking house party rules

The Health Minister has said he does not want to overly fine people for throwing house parties with more than six guests.

Stephen Donnelly plans to amend the law to allow for fines of €20 and €100 for those who break public health rules.

Mr Donnelly says the powers gardaí now have under existing laws should be enough to tackle house parties.

The gardaí have done a very good job.

“We will be looking at bringing in a new schedule of fines including for other compliance measures,” he said. “The flip side is that it does mean enforcement powers are less, there will not be penalties attached to house parties. However, the gardaí have done a very good job and most people can be encouraged to comply [with Covid-19 restrictions] and the gardaí do have other public order powers that can be used where appropriate.”

The Garda Representative Association had previously expressed concerns over the legality of entering homes to break up house parties, adding that legislation would have to be “carefully teased out and robust”.

Mr Donnelly had promised that gardaí would not be “wandering into houses” and that the Government was considering “appropriate powers” to deal with house parties that cause a public health threat.

Antoinette Cunningham, general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), says they want to be consulted on any law changes that will involve gardaí.

“Just to be clear, AGSI have not been consulted in any way in relation to any of the Government proposals around the policing of house parties or the extension of new powers around pubs.

“Most of what AGSI hear is what we read in the media that seems to be leaked from Government sources, so there has been no consultation with us about any new proposed legislation or any extension of powers to go in to people’s private dwellings.

“We’ve had no Government consultation whatsoever in relation to those matters.”

The union has said that any plan to have gardaí raid people’s homes to investigate house parties is “fraught with difficulties”.