School academic performance to be dropped as Leaving Cert grading factor

Tuesday, September 01, 2020

A school’s prior academic performance has been dropped as a factor in deciding Leaving Cert grades for students.

Education Minister Norma Foley has decided against using the controversial method for awarding marks.

The Cabinet will sign off today on the final system for calculated grades for around 61,000 Leaving Cert students who couldn’t sit the exams this year because of Covid-19.

The Irish Independent report that the academic performance of a school in the past will not be a factor in the calculated grades system after huge controversy over the issue in Britain when A-level results were announced recently.

