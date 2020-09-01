  • Home >
Seven puppies seized follow Garda search of car boot in Kildare

Tuesday, September 01, 2020

The puppies are now being cared for by the KWWSPCA. Image: Kildare Garda Division Facebook

Seven Pomeranian puppies believed to be five or six weeks old have been discovered in the boot of car in Co Kildare.

Gardaí stopped the car in question at a speed checkpoint on the M7 near junction 14 Monasterevin on Saturday.

Following a search of the vehicle, they found the pups in the boot, who had not been vaccinated or microchipped.

The driver had no paperwork for the dogs, which were then seized by the gardaí.

The animals are now in the care of the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA).

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

