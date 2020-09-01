Two sports clubs in north Dublin shut down over Covid-19 concerns

Two sports clubs in a north Dublin town have suspended all activity over concerns of Covid-19 in the community.

It comes after a video was shared on social media of a group of girls talking about licking faces and who would become infected by the virus.

Skerries Harps says it became aware of a number of potential close contacts to a confirmed case over the weekend and has taken the decision to wait for test results.

While Skerries Town FC says postponing all club activities is a precautionary measure and that there are no suspected cases in the club.

Skerries Harps said: “On Monday, 31st August, the Club Executive met virtually and took the decision to close all sections of the club pending Covid-19 test results in the town. While this is a difficult decision, we believe it is in the interests of our players, our members and the Skerries community as a whole. Separately, Skerries Harps are aware of a social media video that went viral on Sunday night. The club does not condone the content of this video.

“The club have followed all HSE, Government and GAA guidelines in the past few days and will continue to do so in the future.”