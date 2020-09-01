Video of girls guessing which friend will get Covid-19 sparks concern

Concerns have been raised in the north Dublin town of Skerries after a video of young girls speculating which friend will “test positive” for Covid-19 went viral.

It’s not known if the young women are joking but they claim “all the girls just got tested for corona” in the TikTok video which circulated on Monday evening.

Two local sports clubs have suspended activities after concerns were raised by locals over the video.

Skerries Harps GAA Club said it became aware of a number of potential close contacts to a confirmed case over the weekend and has taken the decision to wait for test results.

While Skerries Town FC says postponing all club activities is a precautionary measure and that there are no suspected cases in the club.

Skerries Harps said: “On Monday, 31st August, the Club Executive met virtually and took the decision to close all sections of the club pending Covid-19 test results in the town. While this is a difficult decision, we believe it is in the interests of our players, our members and the Skerries community as a whole. Separately, Skerries Harps are aware of a social media video that went viral on Sunday night. The club does not condone the content of this video.

“The club have followed all HSE, Government and GAA guidelines in the past few days and will continue to do so in the future.”

Local councillor Tim O’Leary discussed the viral video on his Facebook page.

He wrote: “I am away for a couple of days on staycation but I am getting concerned reports of possible cluster of Covid-19 in some young people in Skerries. Not officially confirmed to me but apparently all over social media. First can I say “be kind”, don’t pile in or pile on with angry comments even though its hard not to. If it was your daughter or son or close relation.. they have to deal with the consequences of their actions or ‘just being maybe in an unlucky location’. Anyway, it’s a private medical matter for each individual and their family and friends. The HSE have a protocol and efficient system to deal with these situations and are very efficient and effective at it.”