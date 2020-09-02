89 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed, one additional death

Yesterday, 217 cases of the virus were confirmed, the highest daily increase since May. Image: PA

Eighty-nine additional cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the Department of Health today while one new death from the virus has been recorded.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Republic has now increased to 29,144, although the total death toll remains at 1,777 following the demarcation of one previous death.

Of the cases confirmed today, 40 were male and 48 were female, while 63 per cent were under the age of 45.

Dublin recorded 53 new cases, while there were 15 in Limerick. The remaining 21 cases were recorded in Clare, Cork, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

The reproduction of the virus, or R rate is now thought to be between 1 and 1.2 according to Professor Philip Nolan, speaking at today’s press briefing.

The R rate is the average number of people the virus is passed onto for each confirmed case.

Commenting on the number of young people testing positive for the virus, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the increase in cases among younger people is not surprising, saying “younger people are the people who keep our shops open and our hospitals open- they keep our economy open.”

Earlier today, it was confirmed that a second Dublin primary school has sent students home to isolate after a pupil tested positive for the virus.

The school in west Dublin alerted parents, identifying the majority of the child’s class a close contacts.

Speaking to the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 response earlier today, general secretary of the Teachers Union of Ireland, Michael Gillespie said that the union has received reports that some schools are not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Primary schools reopened last week despite concerns that allowing children back to school may lead to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

The reopening of schools was identified as a key goal by Government, delaying the easing of restrictions in other areas in order to ensure students would be able to return to classes.