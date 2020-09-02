Additional bus services for Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

FROM Sunday 6 September, Bus Éireann will run three additional services to Dublin Airport. The Route 4 coaches will depart Waterford at 2am and depart Dublin Airport at 7am.

The coaches will depart New Ross at 5.30am and 4.30pm and will leave Dublin Airport at 10am and 9pm seven days a week.

Bus Éireann’s Route X4 serves New Ross, Waterford, Mullinavat, Ballyhale, Thomastown, Gowran, Royal Oak, Leighlinbridge Cross, IT Carlow, Carlow town, Dublin city and Dublin Airport.

“Expressway services were necessarily reduced in recent months due to the Covid-19 crisis but I am very pleased to announce that, with the support of the National Transport Authority, we are now able to deliver additional services on the Wexford to Dublin Airport route, keeping Ireland connected,” said Bus Éireann’s chief commercial officer Eleanor Farrell.

“We are very glad to add these services, particularly at this time as third-level students across the country prepare for the new academic year.

“We’d like to remind our customers that public transport services continue to operate for necessary journeys at this time. Once again, I’d like to thank our customers for their continued understanding of the Covid-19 prevention measures in place on all our services. Bus Éireann continues to operate at a maximum of 50% capacity and compulsory face coverings must be worn throughout your journey,” concluded Ms Farrell.