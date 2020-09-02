Askea Seniors postpone holiday

By Elizabeth Lee

There was a tinge of disappointment, even when faced with the inevitable, when Askea Senior Citizens had to postpone their much-needed break because of the Covid 19 threat.

The lively group of seniors usually heads off from Carlow at least twice year when they get to visit Ireland’s loveliest locations while also meeting up once a month in Askea Parish Centre to socialise.

Marian Heary, the main organiser behind the group, said that she had no choice but to postpone all activities to keep the members safe.

“Our activities have had to be postponed due to Covid 19. Unfortunately we will have to continue with doing this for the foreseeable future. Our holiday from May, which we hoped to have in October, has to be cancelled again. We will re-book it for next year and hope we can all be back together again as soon as it is possible,” Marian Heary said.

If you need to contact Marian about the holiday booking, her phone number is 0599143010.