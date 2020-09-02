CAO points set to soar due to Leaving Cert calculated grades

Higher grades being offered to students in the Government’s Leaving Cert calculated grades system are expected to result in a spike in CAO points for third-level courses.

It is understood the grades being handed out on Monday will be better overall than if students had sat the traditional Leaving Cert.

Points for college courses will rise as a result, leaving some students disappointed. Education Minister Norma Foley is due to appear before the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee this afternoon to discuss school reopening and the calculated grades process.

ASTI General Secretary Ann Piggott claims it will not be clear if the new system has avoided disaster until next week.

“Based on what happened in Scotland, Northern Ireland and England, it made sense that they wouldn’t follow the same pattern and end up with people very annoyed,” she said. “As it stands we have some indication as to what is happening with figures but we don’t have final figures. Until we see the final figures and the reaction of students and teachers, then we can tell next week how people really fell about the final result.”