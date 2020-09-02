Charlie McConalogue to be appointed new Minister for Agriculture

Mr McConalogue hails from a farming background in Donegal. File photo

Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue will be appointed the new Minister for Agriculture in the Dáil this afternoon.

The Donegal TD will replace Dara Calleary, who resigned last month over his attendance at the Oireachtas golf society dinner.

Mr McConalogue hails from a farming background in Donegal and served as the party’s agriculture spokesman making him a natural fit for the once-again vacated position of Minister for Agriculture.

Wexford TD James Browne will replace Mr Conalogue as junior minister at the Department of Justice, according to The Irish Times.

In 2011, Mr McConalogue was elected as a TD for Donegal North East and re-elected again in 2016 when he took on a more prominent role in the party and became involved in Government formation talks.

He also earned a higher profile during the farmer protests when he warned of the decimation faced in agriculture and rural communities if proper prices and supports were not in place. As well as agriculture spokesman, he also previously acted as education spokesman.