Clare school forced to close after staff identified as Covid close contacts

A school in Co Clare has been forced to close after a number of staff members were identified as close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19.

In a text message sent to parents of student’s seen by breakingnews.ie, the school said that “a number of staff members have been identified as close contacts of a case of Covid-19” adding that they have been “excluded from school”.

The message went on to say that it is not possible for the school to remain open without any permanent member of staff.

The text concluded that the school hopes to reopen next week, unless advised otherwise.

The school near the Limerick border welcomed students back to classes last week along with other schools around the country.

Since then, two schools in Dublin have been forced to send some students home after a positive case of the virus was detected in each primary school.

Earlier today, Minister for Education Norma Foley told the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response that schools would be given priority testing in the case of an outbreak.