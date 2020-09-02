Donohoe says Government ‘will not insult commission’ after call for gender balance

The three government party leaders are meeting this evening to discuss the names of possible candidates to replace Phil Hogan on the European Commission.

Further discussions could be held tomorrow.

The Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s requested the Irish government put forward the names of a man and a woman for the position.

This evening Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he doesn’t believe the coalition will do anything to insult the President: “I would be pretty certain that the Irish government won’t do anything that could be a cause of insult.”

“Whatever decision the government makes I can assure you we’ll look to conclude this matter in such a way that does not cause any insult to the commission.”

“We’re trying to put forward a person or persons who can secure a really important role on the commission”.

His comments come after a spokesperson for the European Commission President re-stated President von der Lyon’s call for gender balance among her top team.

Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant said “The matter of gender balance is very important to president von der Leyen. She’s been saying this clearly and very loudly since she took office and even before that and it continues to be a matter which she pursues with determination”.

The National Women’s Council of Ireland has backed Ursula Von Der Leyen’s request with the Director of the organisation Orla O’Connor, saying a balanced commission is needed: “When you’re faced with an imbalanced commission, it needs to be addressed. We need positive discrimination and that’s what the president has been articulating since shes been in that position.”