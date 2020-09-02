Enforced Deprivation rate in Ireland rises to 17.9%

The Enforced Deprivation rate in Ireland rose to 17.9 per cent in 2019, up from 15.1 per cent in 2018, according to the latest release from the Central Statistics Office.

The material deprivation rate is an indicator in EU-SILC that expresses the inability to afford some items considered by most people to be desirable or even necessary to lead an adequate life.

Of the findings; 18.1 per cent of people were unable to afford to replace worn out furniture, 13.6 per cent were unable to host family or friends for drinks or a meal once a month, 7.7 per cent were unable to afford new clothes and 4.3 per cent were unable to buy presents for family or friends at least once a year.

The reasons varied but 43.3 per cent of those people were unable to work due to a permanent disability or illness, 36 per cent were unemployed, 17.3 per cent were students, 11.4 per cent were in employment and 9.4 per cent were retired.