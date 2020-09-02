Large class sizes impacting social distancing measures in primary schools

Primary schools around the country reopened last week having been closed since March. Image: PA

The majority of Irish primary school pupils were in a classroom with more than 20 students during the 2019/2020 academic year according to data from the Department of Education.

87.4 per cent of the 567,716 primary school students enrolled were in a classroom with 20 or more students, with 5,128 (1 per cent) pupils being taught in a classroom with over 35 children.

According to the OECD’s latest comparison of class sizes in Europe in 2017, Ireland had the sixth worst teacher-student ratio out of 21 countries with 15.7, putting us behind Italy, Portugal and Spain, but ahead of the UK and France.

[table]

[row]

[column]

Class size:

[/column]

[column]

Percentage of total students (2019/2020):

[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]0-19 students[/column]

[column]12.6 per cent[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]20-24 students[/column]

[column]26.6 per cent[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]25-29 students[/column]

[column]43.0 per cent[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]30-34 students[/column]

[column]16.8 per cent[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]35+ students[/column]

[column]1 per cent[/column]

[/row]

[/table]

Data from the Department shows that this ratio has since decreased to 15.0 for the last academic year, despite the average class size in Ireland being 24.1.

The issue of class sizes has become an area of concern due to current Covid-19 guidelines.

Prior to the return of school, many teachers and unions said that social distancing would no be possible in some schools due to class numbers and the size of classrooms.

While many schools carried out works towards the end of the summer to try and make their buildings compliant with public health guidelines, some schools have been forced to extreme lengths, with one school in Athlone using a garden shed as an isolating space if a child displays symptoms of the virus.

Earlier today, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said that they have also received reports of some schools not adhering to social distancing measures following the reopening of schools last week.

TUI general secretary, Michael Gillespie told the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response that its teachers “will not accept any departure from the public health guidance, including the absolute necessity to maintain a physical distance of no less than one metre, preferably two metres, in our schools.”

Mr Gillespir called for rapid testing to be made available for schools, while the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) told the Committee that work-from-home arrangements should be put in place for teachers who are deemed at high-risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus.