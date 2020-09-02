Man says speeding traffic at Browneshill Road will claim a life

By Suzanne Pender

“SOMEONE is going to be killed” was the stark warning this week from a resident of Browneshill Road, Carlow, where speeding traffic is making life intolerable.

The once-quiet residential road has seen a significant increase in traffic in recent years, but it’s the speeding motorists and lack of speed limit signs that is causing residents serious concern.

“There are absolutely no speed limit signs from where you turn onto Browneshill Road at Askea, all the way to Browneshill crossroads … the cars are flying, it’s gone deadly on the road,” said one resident.

“Someone is going to be killed on this road and life is too valuable for the sake of two speed signs,” he added.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, described how dangerous it has become to cross the road or exit vehicles from their own residences, given the excessive speed of some motorists.

“There has been a number of new housing estates built on the road, so that has increased the traffic, but I’m not complaining about that … it’s the speed of the traffic and absolutely no speed limit signs at all,” he said.

The Browneshill Road is a busy road for pedestrians and young children on bicycles and scooters, with both sides of the footpath used regularly.

“There are signs for a 30km speed limit in the estate, but nothing on the road. I have contacted a number of politicians and the council, but no-one seems to be taking responsibility for this … nobody seems to care about the people who live up here,” he complained.

Carlow County Council’s area engineer Ger O’Brien stated that speed limit signs are generally placed only where the speed limit changes, which wouldn’t be the case in a continuing urban setting such as Browneshill Road. However, he added that “sometimes we do put signage in where it is warranted”.

Mr O’Brien said that where there are concerns about speeding, the council will carry out a speed survey. If an issue is detected, an engineering or an enforcement solution – done in conjunction with the gardaí – is then carried out.

Mr O’Brien stated that the council would investigate concerns at Browneshill Road.