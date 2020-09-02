Recent deaths

Frances Mary Hackett

Frances Mary Hackett, White Rock Cottage, Hacketstown, Co Carlow on Tuesday 1 September. Peacefully in the tender care of her loving family. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken children Lauren, Lesley and James, grandchildren Darrell, Dionne, Kevin, Paige and Kelly, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence on Friday at 1.30pm to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin for private funeral at 3.15pm. Frances funeral can be viewed live from the Victorian Chapel on www.vimeo.com/event/153499.

Ben (Bernard) Dalton

Ben Dalton, late of Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas and the Dublin Road, Naas. Formerly of Headfield, Ballymurphy, Borris, Co Carlow passed away on Tuesday 1 September.

Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sister. Sadly missed by his nephews and nieces, friend Donie, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place.