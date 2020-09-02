Second Dublin school reports positive case of Covid-19

A positive case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a second Dublin primary school.

A pupil tested positive for the virus, leading to a number of additional students being sent home to isolate as a precautionary measure according to The Irish Times.

The school in west Dublin a number of pupils as close contacts of the confirmed case and will therefore need to isolate, pending two rounds of Covid-19 testing.

The case was confirmed yesterday and parents of pupils were informed. The mixed school has over 200 pupils.

Also on Tuesday, another Dublin school in the southwest of the county, confirmed that a pupil had tested positive for the virus resulting in 30 pupils being sent home.

The majority of primary schools reopened last week, having been closed since mid-March due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Teacher unions have voiced their concern regarding the return of classes, with the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) claiming that some schools are failing to implement social distancing measures.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response, TUI general secretary Michael Gillespie said that the union had received reports of some schools not satisfying public health requirements.

Mr Gillespie added and that its teachers “will not accept any departure from the public health guidance, including the absolute necessity to maintain a physical distance of no less than one metre, preferably two metres, in our schools.”