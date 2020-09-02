Tailored support for jobseekers improves employment rates says ESRI

Jobseekers who received support from the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP) were 18 per cent more likely to progress into employment or self-employment compared to those who did not engage with the scheme.

Data from the Economic and Social Research Institute found that one-to-one employment supports, such as mentoring, job search assistance and CV preparation, were a key driver in the success of the SICAP.

The SICAP, which is administered by Pobal, was established to tackle poverty, social exclusion and long-term unemployment through local engagement and partnerships between disadvantaged individuals, community organisations and public sector agencies.

The study focused on those who are long-term unemployed (over two years) or have a low level of educational attainment (Leaving Certificate or lower) and how the scheme impacted their employment prospects.

The scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the European Social Fund.

Dr Adele Whelan from the ESRI said those who have been out of the workforce for a long time face significant barriers and need personalised support.

“International evidence suggests that assistance measures targeting marginalised groups have typically had limited success in terms of achieving labour market re-integration.

“The success of the SICAP interventions are remarkable and should serve as a benchmark for all agencies dealing with disadvantaged job seekers going forward,” said Dr Whelan.

CEO of Pobal, Anna Shakespeare added: “The SICAP aims to address high and persistent levels of deprivation through targeted and innovative, locally-led approaches.

“The findings clearly illustrate the key successes of SICAP and the benefits that one-to-one, person-centred interventions provided by Local Development Companies are achieving, through tailored supports and recognising the individual participants personal employment goals”.