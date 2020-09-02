Trinity College remains top university in Ireland

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) remains Ireland’s highest ranked university, according to the latest Times World University Rankings.

The college is among two Irish universities which have increased their positions in the rankings this year, while three have dropped places.

The Times World University Rankings ranks more than 1,500 institutions around the world, assessing them on the basis of criteria such as teaching, research and international outlook.

Nine Irish universities are included in this year’s list, with TCD jumping nine places to 155th place on the global list.

The Royal College of Surgeons is Ireland’s second highest ranked university and remains in the top 250 universities ranked globally.

University College Dublin (UCD), which is in third position in Ireland, has dropped out of the top 250 group this year and now sits in the 251 to 300 category.

NUI Galway has also fallen out of the top 300, sitting just outside along with University College Cork (UCC).

The largest drop seen by an Irish university this year is Maynooth, which has dropped from the 301 to 350 category to the 401 to 500 grouping.

Dublin City University (DCU) is now in the top 600 along with University of Limerick (UL), while Technology University Dublin (TUD) still sits inside the top 1,000.

Globally, Oxford University in England has retained the top spot for the fifth consecutive year, while the United States is home to eight of the top ten institutions.