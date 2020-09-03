95 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed, no additional deaths

Ninty-five new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 29,206.

No additional deaths were reported to the Department of Health.

Today’s cases were recorded in Dublin (51), Kildare (six) and Meath (six), while the remaining 32 cases were in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Of the 95 cases, 52 were male, 43 were female and 67 per cent of those who tested positive were under the age of 45.

In the North, 77 new cases were confirmed, bringing their total to 7,442, while one additional death was recorded today.

Cases in schools

Today’s figures come as two more schools have sent pupils home due to a confirmed case of the virus.

The two schools in Kerry, a primary and a secondary school in the same area, sent groups of students home to isolate after a case of the virus was confirmed in each school.

Earlier, the HSE chief executive Paul Reid commended schools for their approach to cases.

Also today, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan confirmed that the Government would introduce a new medium-term plan to deal with Covid-19 on September 14th.

The Green Party leader said the plan will be “as important, if not more important than the Budget” and would allow people to return to some sort of normality in the coming months.

It is expected that an easing of restrictions on international travel will be contained in the plan, with Mr Ryan saying that it would contain “a planned approach allowing for connectivity.”