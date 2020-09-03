Art meets music for online exhibition

A CARLOW artist and composer have collaborated on a new art and music exhibition.

Local artist Elwira Bernaciak and composer Elaine Nolan have teamed up for Instinct-Characters-Emotions 2017-2020, based Elwira’s artwork Bernaciak. The exhibition was to have been held in Carlow Museum during the Carlow Arts Festival in June but was postponed due to recent events.

Undeterred, the artists opted for a virtual exhibition, which ran from 20-29 August and featured one artwork and one piece of music each day.

Instinct-Characters-Emotions 2017-2020 comprises ten works painted by Elwira between 2017 and 2020, including several portraits.

Elwira Bernaciak was born in Poland and moved to Ireland in 2005, receiving Irish citizenship in 2018. In March 2015, she established her own art company and began tutoring art-relaxation workshops in Carlow. Since then, she has continued to develop her unique artistic style.

Elwira’s art is inspired by life and emotions that surround her. Incorporating interesting textures and a varying colour palette makes them unique pieces of art.

Elaine Nolan is a multi-dimensional artist and a classically-trained musician and singer, as well as an award-winning author.

Elaine returned to the creative world with her debut concert in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen in September 2012, which included 12 originally-composed orchestral, choral and piano works. In 2014, her first novel was released in the USA by Pure Ice Publishing. Elaine has since published four books independently and has released six albums, including four soundtracks to her novels.

This is Elaine’s second online exhibition in 2020, having also collaborated recently on the successful virtual exhibition with Carlow Photographic Society.

For more information or to view the exhibition, go to www.Elainenolan.net/collab-with-elwira or check out www.belwiraart.com.