Child airlifted to hospital after serious collision in Limerick

Thursday, September 03, 2020

An 11 year-old girl has been seriously injured after she was knocked down in Co Limerick.

She was walking when she was struck by a car on the N24 at Pallasgreen at around 5.30pm this evening.

She was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where her condition is understood to be serious.

The people travelling in the car were not injured.

An examination of the crash site has been carried out and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and those with video footage to contact Bruff Garda Station.

