Crablane sponsored walk raises €3k for cancer charity

By Elizabeth Lee

THE community around Clonmore and Crablane came out in force recently when they took part in an annual sponsored walk organised by the Clonmore Cancer and Medical Trust.

The sponsored walk, wittily dubbed the Crab Walk because it uses the Crablane pub as its base, has raised tens of thousands of euro since it was set up 17 ago.

This year, because of social distancing rules, organisers decided to host the walk over three days during the last weekend in August, thus allowing lots of people to take part safely.

“We raised about €3,000 over the three days and that’s great, given the times that we’re living in,” said Janet Gentleman, one of the committee members. “We were lucky because the weather held up for us.”

This year, they received an additional few bob from Mary Behan, a member of the Tullow Marathon Runners, who donated the sponsorship from her own marathon achievement.

The Clonmore Cancer and Medical Trust donate all proceeds from the event to help people with transport costs to hospital appointments. Over the years, they’ve helped countless people as they struggled to keep paying the bills, while also receiving treatment for cancer and other illnesses.

The trust was set up by John Byrne of the Crablane, along with Mick Furlong and Dominic Nolan after they or their family were affected by cancer. The organisation has some very loyal supporters who go out of their way to raise money for them, including Seamus Doyle from Clonmore and other residents within the catchment area.