Death notices

Patrick (Pat) McHugh

Pat McHugh, Dulwich, London, England and formerly of Mountain View, Carlow, Chiswick, London, and Naas, County Kildare.

Peacefully following an illness in St Christopher’s Hospice, Sydenham, England on 27 July 2020, aged 86.

Beloved husband of Mary (deceased), Gillie (deceased), Therese (deceased) and father of Aveen, his cherished daughter (deceased). Lovingly remembered by his sister Una, his son-in-law Ben and his dear granddaughter, Tara. Sadly missed by his stepdaughter Nicola and stepson Anthony, his nieces and nephews, his extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements on Wednesday16 September at 2pm in Our Lady of Grace and St Edward’s RC Church, 274 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 4PU followed by burial in Chiswick Cemetery, Staveley Road, London, W4 2SJ at 3.15pm.